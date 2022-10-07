KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — President Joe Biden recently announced pardons for people convicted of simple possession of marijuana under federal law, putting pressure on governors across the country to do the same under state law. In Tennessee, Gov. Bill Lee’s office says it’s not even up for consideration.

“The president is urging, not ordering, urging governors of each respective state to do the same as it relates to offenses to possession of marijuana,” said Gregory P. Isaacs, WATE 6 legal analyst.



In Tennessee, a simple possession of marijuana charge under federal law is a Class A misdemeanor punishable by up to one year in prison or a fine. Reducing these arrests is one reason President Biden hopes that governors will follow his lead in making a change.



“The president knows it can impact your employment, housing and have a lot of unforeseen consequences,” Isaacs said.

Courtney Neimann from the Metro Drug Coalition in Knoxville says marijuana has an effect on the community that should also be considered when it comes to decriminalizing its use, especially amongst youth.



“For high schoolers, from our YRBS (Youth Risk Behavior Survey), we have one out of five thirty-day use, that have used marijuana,” Neimann said. “It even goes down to middle school, so our middle school data states that for under the age of 11, 3.5 percent of Knox County middle schoolers have tried marijuana,” she said.



So although the pardon clears criminal records for some, the Metro Drug Coalition is reminding the public about why the drug should still be taken seriously.



“People see it as it’s not that big of a deal, and it really is,” Neimann said. “It’s just as important and as big a deal as alcohol or tobacco. It’s an illegal substance and it’s being ingested into people’s bodies and it is affecting them.”

Neimann says chemicals from marijuana can cause serious issues in babies through breast milk, early users can lose as many as eight IQ points, and even cause athletes to be sluggish and have a slower reaction time.

When it comes to the recent pardon and what action we’ll see taken in the state, Governor Bill Lee’s press secretary said, ‘we’re not considering this in Tennessee.’