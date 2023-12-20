ALCOA, Tenn. (WATE) — The McGhee Tyson Airport is preparing for one of the busiest travel weekends of the year.

“Starting today through after New Years we do see an elevated number of passengers coming through the terminal for holiday travel,” airport spokesperson Becky Huckaby said.

Huckaby offering a few tips for travelers.

“When you do pack your carry-on make sure you have an extra change of clothes, all of the medication that you are going to need just in case you get to your destination and your bag is slowly behind you,” Huckaby said.

Many people may be traveling with gifts, Huckaby suggests that travelers should wait to wrap them until they’re at their destination.

“Maybe not wrap your gifts, some of the things going through the checkpoint that have wire ribbon and different things will have to be unpacked, so we’re asking everyone to bring your packages but make sure they stay unwrapped until they get to your destination,” Huckaby said.

Projection show that Friday, Dec. 22 will be the busiest day at the airport.

“We’re going to see almost 5,000 people go through building, not counting their friends and family that come out to meet them,” Huckaby said.

However, we’re told Thursday, Dec. 21 is when airports nationwide are expected to be the most crowded.

“You got to think about, I’m flying out of Knoxville and it maybe easier tomorrow but it might be busier in Atlanta, or Denver or Chicago wherever you might be going,” Huckaby said. “Remembers it’s [the] holiday everywhere and to check those other airports as well.”

Natalie Marker is flying from McGhee Tyson Airport to Chicago.

“I’m not too concern today, the flight seems pretty empty, but when I get to Chicago I’m assuming there’s going to be a pretty big crowd at the airport so maybe just getting out of there is going to be a hassle,” Marker said.

Huckaby suggests that people get to the airport at least two hours prior to their flight.