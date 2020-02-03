1  of  2
Big Ed's Pizza celebrates 50 years

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) – An East Tennessee institution celebrating a milestone today.

Big Ed’s Pizza in Oak Ridge has been open for business for 50 years now; serving up slices since 1970.

(Photo: David Killebrew/WATE)

The secret to the restaurant’s success?

“We make our own dough… we try to do it very well.”

Melissa Neusel – Big Ed’s Pizza

Neusel also saying Big Ed’s wanted to acknowledge all of the fun and fellowship they’ve had for 50 years.

The celebration will be going on all year long, with the sale of new t-shirts and other merchandise.

(Photo: David Killebrew/WATE)

