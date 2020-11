KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — It has been a special November for a pair of University of Tennessee graduates.

UTK shared on social media that Mr. & Mrs. Wade were able graduate during fall commencement activities on Thursday.

The two were also able to get married prior to the event.

WATE 6 On Your Side would like to congratulate the couple, and the rest of the graduates from the University of Tennessee.

Commencement ceremonies are expected to wrap up on Sunday.