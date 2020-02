ONEIDA, Tenn. (WATE) – Scott County Mayor Jeff Tibbals confirming that EMS patients are being diverted from Big South Fork Hospital.

Mayor Tibbals saying he was notified Monday morning from the hospital that they stopped accepting ambulances.

He’s also saying he’s not sure if they stopped accepting ambulances Sunday or Monday.

For now, patients are being diverted to nearby hospitals, whichever one is closest to them.