Big Truck Safari at Zoo Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Zoo Knoxville is hosting a different kind of safari this weekend.
On Saturday, kids can go on a journey through the zoo to see trucks and machinery.
The Big Truck Safari, presented by Stowers Machinery Corporation, will lead kids on a scavenger hunt, searching for a variety of heavy duty power equipment across the zoo.
The first 500 visitors will even get their very own kids-size construction hat.
The event runs from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., and Big Truck Safari activities are included with general zoo admission.
