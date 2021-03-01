Bill calls to adopt ‘Amazing Grace’ by Dolly Parton as state song

Nashville, Tenn. (WATE) — Tennessee lawmakers are pushing for Dolly Parton to represent our state.

A bill was just filed to adopt the song, “Amazing Grace” as sung by Dolly, as an official Tennessee state song.

If passed, it will become the eighth designated song in Tennessee; the most recognized are the “Tennessee Waltz” and of course, “Rocky Top.”

This is the second bill involving Parton that has been introduced this legislative session.

The first called for a statue to be erected of the country superstar on the state capitol grounds, however Dolly has asked lawmakers to remove the bill from consideration.