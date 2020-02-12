Closings
There are currently 3 active closings. Click for more details.

Bill to limit driver licenses for undocumented immigrants

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (WATE) – Wednesday, Senator Marsha Blackburn introducing a bill that would punish states over undocumented immigrants having driver’s licenses.

According to Blackburn’s office, the, “Stop Greenlighting Driver Licenses for Illegal Immigrants Act” would block certain federal funds to sanctuary states.

Including those that, “defy federal immigration enforcement or that allow illegal aliens to get driver licenses without proof of lawful presence.”

Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn.
Sen. Blackburn

“While Tennessee and many other states prohibit driver licenses for illegal aliens, a growing number of states are moving in the opposite direction and unleashing dangerous open borders policies.”

“Immigrants must follow the proper federal process and obtain citizenship or lawful status before obtaining a state driver license.”

Senator Marsha Blackburn

In announcing the bill, Blackburn referencing the death of 22-year-old Pierce Corcoran in a head-on collision on Chapman Highway back in December of 2018.

The other driver in that crash, Franco Francisco Eduardo was an undocumented immigrant.

MUGSHOT_Franco Cambrany Francisco-Eduardo_CHAPMAN HWY DEADLY CRASH_DRIVER CHARGED_1231_1546296234631.png.jpg

Eduardo was charged with criminally negligent homicide and then ordered to leave the country.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter