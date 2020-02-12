Bill to limit driver licenses for undocumented immigrants

WASHINGTON (WATE) – Wednesday, Senator Marsha Blackburn introducing a bill that would punish states over undocumented immigrants having driver’s licenses.

According to Blackburn’s office, the, “Stop Greenlighting Driver Licenses for Illegal Immigrants Act” would block certain federal funds to sanctuary states.

Including those that, “defy federal immigration enforcement or that allow illegal aliens to get driver licenses without proof of lawful presence.”

Sen. Blackburn

“While Tennessee and many other states prohibit driver licenses for illegal aliens, a growing number of states are moving in the opposite direction and unleashing dangerous open borders policies.” “Immigrants must follow the proper federal process and obtain citizenship or lawful status before obtaining a state driver license.” Senator Marsha Blackburn

In announcing the bill, Blackburn referencing the death of 22-year-old Pierce Corcoran in a head-on collision on Chapman Highway back in December of 2018.

The other driver in that crash, Franco Francisco Eduardo was an undocumented immigrant.

Eduardo was charged with criminally negligent homicide and then ordered to leave the country.

