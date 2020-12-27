Billiards and Brews cited for violating Board of Health’s mandated 10 p.m. curfew for the 10th time

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — According to the Knoxville Police Department, one local bar has been cited 10 times now for violating the Knox County Board of Health’s 10 p.m. curfew.

Billiards and Brews has been cited for the 10th time Saturday night for violating the city ordinance pertaining to the Board of Health’s mandated 10 p.m. curfew.

Back in November, it was made clear that bars and restaurants in Knoxville that are not complying with the curfew could lose their licenses to serve beer. At the time this came to light, the curfew mandated was 11 p.m.

It wasn’t until Nov. 23, when Knox County’s Board of Health approved tighter COVID-19 restrictions for restaurants. Specifically, businesses will have to stop dine-in service at 10 p.m.