Bills proposing capping cost of insulin & banning red light tickets on TN legislative agenda

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Relief could soon be on the way for Tennesseans who rely on insulin.

A state senator proposing a bill to cap the total amount a health insurance carrier can require a patient with diabetes to pay for insulin.

Under the proposal, insulin would cost no more than $100 a month.

The bill also calls on the Department of Health to study and investigate the pricing of prescription insulin drugs, and report findings by the end of 2020.

An estimated 650,000 Tennesseans are impacted by diabetes and rely on insulin to manage the condition.

Bill Proposed to ban red-light tickets

Also on the legislative agenda this session, a bill aiming to put an end to red-light camera tickets.

This bill, proposed by the same state representative who went viral four years ago for burning tickets in a Facebook video.

The bill, “Prohibits the issuance of traffic citations based solely on evidence obtained from unmanned traffic cameras.”

Representative Holt arguing these cameras are unconstitutional and don’t always tell the whole story.

We should note, previous versions of the bill have failed in the past.