KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Black Bear Fire continues to burn near the Tennessee-North Carolina state line and can be seen along Interstate 40. The blaze had initially broke out on Thursday, Nov. 16, and had spread into Cocke County, Tenn.

As of Wednesday, Nov. 22, the wildland fire is burning in Haywood County, N.C., which is across the state line from Cocke County; the fire had grown to nearly 2,000 acres and was around 42% contained.

The U.S. Forest Service – National Forests of North Carolina division said this week that additional firefighter resources will remain on the Pisgah National Forest to continue to work toward full containment.

According to the U.S. Forest Service in North Carolina, the blaze began Nov. 16 around 9 a.m. in Haywood County, N.C. due to a vehicle crash on I-40 near mile marker 3.

Part of the Appalachian Trail had closed due to the spread of the fire. Continual dry conditions across East Tennessee and western North Carolina with little rain have contributed to the spread of some wildfires in those regions.