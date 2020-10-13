Tennessee Black Caucus pushes for commutation of death row inmate

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee Black Caucus of State Legislators has asked Governor Bill Lee to commute the life sentence of a death row inmate.

Pervis Payne is scheduled to die Dec. 3, for the 1987 stabbing deaths of Charisse Christopher and her 2-year-old daughter, Lacie Jo.

Payne has always claimed his innocence of this crime.

He told police he was trying to help the victims but panicked and ran away when he saw a white policeman.

A petition sent to the governor’s office by the Black Caucus is asking the governor to change Payne’s death sentence to life in prison due to an intellectual disability. This comes one week after Payne’s lawyers filed a separate petition asking that he at least postpone the execution.

Additionally, in September, a judge ruled that DNA evidence recovered from the scene, but never tested, can be tested.

So far, that testing has not taken place.

LATEST STORIES