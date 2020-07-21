Blake Shelton drive-in concert event Saturday

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Blake Shelton’s drive-in concert event featuring Gwen Stefani and Trace Adkins is coming up on Saturday.
Hundreds of venues across North America are showing it and here in East Tennessee, you can watch it at the Parkway Drive-In in Maryville.
At last check, tickets are still available and they cost $115 per car.
