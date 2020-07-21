Blake Shelton drive-in concert event Saturday

FILE – This June 7, 2016 file photo shows Blake Shelton performing at the 12th Annual Stars for Second Harvest Benefit at Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Tenn. Shelton was named as People magazine’s 2017 “Sexiest Man Alive.” (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP, File)

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Blake Shelton’s drive-in concert event featuring Gwen Stefani and Trace Adkins is coming up on Saturday.

Hundreds of venues across North America are showing it and here in East Tennessee, you can watch it at the Parkway Drive-In in Maryville.

At last check, tickets are still available and they cost $115 per car.

LATEST STORIES: