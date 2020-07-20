(Blount County Deputy recognized for saving man’s life)

BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — On Monday, a deputy with the Blount County Sheriff’s Office was awarded for saving a man’s life.

BCSO says that Deputy Devan Teaster saw a man’s arm was seriously injured after a car crash on July 5. The man’s injuries were profusely bleeding, and Teaster knew the bleeding had to be stopped.

So, he used a tourniquet, just two weeks after being trained to do so, putting his new skill to the test before EMTs arrived.

“Your heart is pumping, your mind is racing. You’ve got other people around you and you’re trying to keep them calm and then take care of the situation in front of you. You really just have to hone in what really needs to be taken care of and take care of it.” Deputy Devan Teaster

The man who Teaster applied the tourniquet to, was also at Monday’s presentation.

He thanked him in front of the whole room.

LATEST STORIES: