Blount County man honored for saving a life

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A man, honored for saving another man’s life after a motorcycle crash.
Blount County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened along East Lamar Alexander Parkway in late October.
We’re told the motorcyclist crashed in the woods where he could not be seen from the road, but Jeff Hill saw it happen.
He pulled over and set off on foot to find the motorcyclist.
The sheriff’s office says that person was left in critical condition, but he’s been recovering, and now able to thank Hill face to face on Monday.
Hill was awarded the Blount County Sheriff’s Office Citizen Service award.
