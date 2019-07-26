Blount County ‘Pack the Bus’ initiative to help rural students on Tax-free weekend

A local non-profit’s annual donation drive has returned with a bigger bus in hope of collecting even more donations.

Mission Pack The Bus will collect school supplies to distribute to thousands of children that live in rural Appalachia. Mission of Hope has organized Mission Pack The Bus for the past five years.

The donated school supplies will help more than 12,000 rural Appalachian children served by the non-profit. The Little Bus Co. has provided the school bus that will be parked in front of OfficeMax in Turkey Creek for the past 5 years.

OfficeMax is located in Turkey Creek Shopping Center at 11012 Parkside Drive, Knoxville, Tenn 37934.

Volunteers will be taking donations on Sunday, July 28 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.