Blount County Sheriff: Maryville man dies in car accident early Saturday morning

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Blount County Sheriff’s Office announced that a Maryville man has died after a car accident in the early hours of Saturday.

27-year-old Joseph Bullington was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident.

BCSO says that at 3:25 a.m., deputies responded to a crash with injuries in the 3100 block of Morganton Road.

After investigating, deputies say that Bullington was traveling south on Morganton Road when his vehicle went off the right side of the roadway and traveled approximately 80-100 yards in a ditch before coming back onto the roadway.

Deputies say that Bullington over-corrected and went off the right side of the roadway again, striking a utility pole on the driver’s side. He was wearing his seatbelt.

The Sheriff’s Office Traffic Safety Unit is still investigating this incident.

“This is the second fatal car accident in Blount County this week. On July 28, Aaron M. Christopher of Knoxville died in a car accident on Old Walland Highway. Sheriff Berrong and the deputies of the Blount County Sheriff’s Office extend our condolences to the family of Joseph Bullington for the loss of their loved one.” Sheriff Berrong

