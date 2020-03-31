Blount County Sheriff’s Office searching for woman wanted in connection with robbery of elderly man

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Blount County Sheriff’s Office asking for the public’s help in locating a Maryville woman and an unidentified man in connection with the robbery of a 75-year-old Louisville man earlier on Tuesday.

28-year-old Amanda Chelsea Fuller has a warrant for aggravated robbery, her last known address was a residence on Big Springs Road.

Sheriff’s Office says shortly after 11 a.m. Tuesday, deputies responded to an alarm call on Jones Bend Road.

The homeowner told deputies that Fuller, who he knew, came to his residence and asked him for money. When he refused, she reached into his pocket and took his wallet and ran to a waiting vehicle, which was described as a brown SUV with possibly the letter “H” on the back window.

The victim followed Fuller to the car in an attempt to get his wallet back, but the driver of the car got out and brandished a pistol at him and shoved him to the ground and fled in the SUV.

The victim was treated at the scene by AMR.

Sheriff’s deputies are searching for Amanda Fuller and her unknown male accomplice. If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of Amanda, please call the non-emergency number at Blount County Dispatch at (865)983-3620, or BCSO Investigations during normal business hours at (865)273-5001. You may also leave a tip on the anonymous 24 hour Crime Hotline at (865)273-5200, or through the Text-a-Tip link on the Sheriff’s Office website at bcso.com.

LATEST STORIES: