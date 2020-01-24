Blount County Sheriff’s officer fighting colon cancer

BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) – The Blount County Sheriff’s Office coming together in support of a fellow officer.

Sergeant Mike Seratt, a 17-year veteran of the department is fighting colon cancer, and currently undergoing chemotherapy.

All of this, while continuing to work full-time and caring for his wife and two kids.

BCSO hosting a fun run to help the Seratt family with medical costs, while raising awareness of colon cancer.

This coming up on March 28, kicking off at the Blount County Courthouse.

Onsite registration starts at 8 a.m. with the fun run kicking off at 9 a.m.

Runners are asked to wear blue to support Sgt. Seratt, while commemorating Colon Cancer Awareness Month.