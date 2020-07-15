Blount County Sheriff’s Offices searching for missing juvenile in Maryville

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Blount County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in the search for a missing 15-year-old girl in Maryville.

BCSO says Kelsey Elaine Murphy, was reported missing by her family Wednesday morning.

Murphy’s mother told deputies that she was last seen around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, and on Wednesday morning, she went to check on her and her bedroom window was open and she was gone.

If you have seen or talked to Kelsey since 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, you’re asked to call investigators at 865-273-5001 or 865-273-5200 or leave a tip on the Text-a-tip link at www.bcso.com.

LATEST STORIES: