MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Blount County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in the search for a missing 15-year-old girl in Maryville.
BCSO says Kelsey Elaine Murphy, was reported missing by her family Wednesday morning.
Murphy’s mother told deputies that she was last seen around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, and on Wednesday morning, she went to check on her and her bedroom window was open and she was gone.
If you have seen or talked to Kelsey since 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, you’re asked to call investigators at 865-273-5001 or 865-273-5200 or leave a tip on the Text-a-tip link at www.bcso.com.
LATEST STORIES:
- Young-Williams pet calendar contest – voting ends at 8 p.m. Wednesday
- The bees are buzzing at Norris Dam State Park for the TSP ‘Honey Project’
- Food truck park Central Filling Station changing ownership
- Blount County Sheriff’s Offices searching for missing juvenile in Maryville
- Boys and Girls Club member tests positive for COVID-19, causes temporary closure