KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — After months of back and forth with the Blount County mayor, the CEO of Blount Memorial Hospital has announced his resignation.

Josh West with Blount Memorial Hospital confirmed CEO Harold Naramore submitted his resignation. It will take effect on Jan. 1, 2024.

Naramore was appointed as CEO in June 2022. Shortly after he was appointed, Mayor Clint Abbott of Alcoa, Mayor Andy White of Maryville and Mayor Ed Mitchell of Blount County sent a letter to the hospital’s board about concerns that the process laid out for choosing a new CEO was not followed.

In December 2022, Blount Memorial filed a lawsuit seeking to be declared independent from the control of the Blount County Commission and mayor, as well as sell a facility that was built without county funds. The suit alleged mismanagement by county officials and violations of laws governing the hospital. The commission voted to remove three members of the hospital’s board last year at a meeting that the suit argued violated Tennessee’s Open Meetings Act.

In Feb. 2023, the mayor of Blount County sent a letter asking UT Medical Center to take over the hospital. At that time, Naramore told WATE that he was shocked by the letter and a cease and desist letter was sent to UTMC demanding negotiations over the management of Blount Memorial Hospital be ended.

In March 2023, a judge ordered Blount Memorial and county leaders to enter mediation however no settlement has been reached.

Blount Memorial has not yet announced who will be taking over as CEO in January after Naramore’s departure.