NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — 34-year-old Samuel Q. Edwards is the target of a statewide manhunt after he allegedly shot a Hendersonville Police officer Monday night.

Officials tell News 2 that officer did not suffer critical injuries.

Tuesday News 2’s Andy Cordan has been investigating and has learned the suspect has a long criminal history including violence, drugs, alcohol and weapons.

The TBI criminal report is 17 pages long. It begins in 2005, when Edwards turned 18.

The criminal history document is littered with crimes that include drugs and violence.

It includes arrests from all over Middle Tennessee, including Robertson, Sumner and Davidson Counties.

According to the arrest document, after his 5th DUI and some drug charges in 2017, Edwards is sent to prison.

According to the TDOC web site, he is sentenced to five years, but he gets out in 2019.

According to arrest reports, that is when his propensity for getting arrested begins again.

Two weeks ago, on June 14th, Edwards’ alleged criminal behavior seriously escalates.

That’s when a THP report indicates he and a female passenger are badly injured during a high speed chase and crash in Putnam county, outside of Cookeville.

According to the THP report, Edwards was driving a blue Chevy Suburban that was reportedly firing shots into another car on i-40 at the 301 mile marker.

THP spotted the vehicle and gave chase.

The vehicle pulled to the shoulder, as if to stop, then accelerated.

The report states the chase ended within 2 miles when the Suburban lost control, striking a large ditch and power pole on East Spring Street.

The impact ejected the female passenger into the parking lot.

Edwards ran, then collapsed 100 yards from the crash.

The report indicates the trooper had his gun drawn and was commanding Edwards to surrender.

The initial report indicated gunfire and multiple guns are found in the Suburban.

According to the report, Edwards reaches into his waistband and “drew down on THP Officer Clark as if he had a weapon. Clark did not see a firearm and restrained from firing. “

The report says Edwards continued to resist but was eventually handcuffed. He was taken to Cookeville Regional Medical center for his injuries.

The female was taken to Erlanger in Chattanooga for broken bones and was treated and released.

Troopers search the Suburban and find lots of cash, meth and handguns.

Edwards goes to the Putnam County Jail on a slew of charges that include evading arrest, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, driving while license revoked, reckless endangerment and possession of meth.

He posts $79,800 bond.

Samuel Q. Edwards picture from Putnam County Sheriff’s Office

Courtesy: MNPD

And while out of jail, Monday night, Juner 27th, he allegedly flees from a Hendersonville Police officer.

According to Don Aaron with the Metro Police, Edwards leaned a long gun out the window during the chase and fired multiple shots.

One of those bullets hit the Hendersonville officer.

Edwards is scheduled to be in court July 20th on all his Putnam County charges.

Of course that was before he allegedly shot a Hendersonville police officer.

He is still at large.

The public is urged to call 911 immediately if he is seen. He is considered armed and dangerous.