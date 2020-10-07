BlueCross BlueShield to add BlueCross Healthy Place at Morningside Park near Downtown Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee is bringing BlueCross Healthy Place to Morningside Park near Downtown Knoxville.

The BlueCross Foundation is providing $4.6M for the project build and an additional $920K for maintenance, for a total investment to over $5.5M.

“Morningside Park is one of the largest parks in Knoxville, and we’re hopeful with these much-needed upgrades, more people will be able to enjoy this tree-lined treasure near downtown,” said Sheryl Ely, parks and recreation director for the City of Knoxville. “New playground and fitness equipment will add something for people of all ages to enjoy, and the addition of restrooms will make it’s a great space for local neighborhood groups to gather. We are excited and appreciative of the grant from the BlueCross Foundation for helping to make this all possible.” Sheryl Ely

The space will include:

Multipurpose field with bleachers

Playgrounds for children ages 2-5 and 5-12

Challenge course

40-yard dash

Fitness area

Walking Trail

Two community pavilions

The city of Knoxville applied for the BlueCross Healthy Place grant with assistance from the Legacy Park Foundation. Knoxville-based landscape architecture firm Ross/Fowler created the conceptual designs of the space for the submission.

LATEST STORIES