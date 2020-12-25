BNA temporarily halts outgoing flights following morning explosion downtown

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Nashville International Airport has temporarily halted flights due to telecommunications issues associated with an explosion in downtown Nashville on Christmas morning.

A tweet from Nashville International Airport says that flights are anticipated to resume by 3 p.m. and an update will be provided by 3:30 p.m.

✈️ TRAVEL ALERT: Due to telecommunications issues associated with this morning’s incident in downtown Nashville, FAA has temporarily halted flights out of BNA. We expect the issues to be resolved & anticipate service to resume by 3 pm CT. An update will be provided by 3:30 pm CT. — Fly Nashville (@Fly_Nashville) December 25, 2020

A spokesperson for Nashville International Airport earlier told News 2 that the airport activated enhanced security protocols but did not elaborate further on what the changes were.

The explosion happened in the area of Second Avenue and Broadway near Commerce Street occurred around 6:30 am Friday. Heavy black smoke could be seen rising above the affected area.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

The FBI has also established a digital tip line for anyone with information about the explosion. Those who prefer to call can do so by dialing 1-800-CALL-FBI.