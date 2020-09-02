Board meeting recap: Knox County Schools offering pay incentives to attract more substitute teachers; free meals for students after Labor Day

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knox County Schools is in the red on its substitute teacher supply, an issue that was addressed at Wednesday night board of education meeting.

Knox County Schools is taking steps to bring in more substitute teachers, which are in high demand as the district faces down the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Superintendent Bob Thomas said Wednesday that the district is offering pay incentives of $300 to $500 for substitute teachers, depending on the hours they work.

Free meals for students

Thomas also said Wednesday night that thanks to a change from the USDA, the district will be able to offer free breakfast and lunch to all students beginning Sept. 8.

Horn as school board chairperson

The board of education voted Wednesday night to keep Susan Horn as chairperson and Virginia Babb as vice-chair.