Board of Health meeting Monday to consider additional COVID-19 regulations

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) – Knox County’s Board of Health is set to meet Monday, November 23, for a special called meeting.
There are three items on the agenda slated for board members to review and discuss. That’s a COVID-19 Risk Reduction Guidelines Resolution, a COVID-19 Social Gathering Limitation Regulation, and a COVID-19 Restaurant Occupancy Limitation and Early Closure Regulation.
Social Gathering Limitation Regulation
Aside from some exceptions, the Social Gathering Limitation Regulation proposes prohibiting all social gatherings of more than 8 people age 12 and older at any given time within Knox County. This does not include gatherings with people exclusively living in the same home.
The regulation does not apply to nursing homes, places of worship, or public and private schools.
If approved, it would go into effect at 12:01 a.m. on November 25, and remain in effect until 12:01 a.m. on December 10.
Restaurant Occupancy Limitation and Early Closure Regulation
Per the regulation, restaurants and bars would need to limit capacity to 25% occupancy and keep at least 6 feet between people not from the same household.
Plus, restaurants and bars would close for on-site consumption and activities from 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. the next day.
“They may remain open after 9:00 pm only to offer drive through, pickup, carry-out, or delivery service for food or drink,” the regulation reads.
If approved, it would take effect at 12:01 a.m. on November 25, and remain in effect until 12:01 on December 10.
Tennessee State Rep. Jason Zachary (R) also posted a thread on Twitter about tomorrow’s meeting.
Rep. Zachary recently filed a bill that looks to limit local health boards’ authority.
