CROSSVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — An investigation is underway in Cumberland County after a body was found inside a burned vehicle on Thursday. Witnesses say the vehicle was in a lane of traffic when it caught fire.

The discovery was made around 7 p.m. on Dunbar Road near Winningham Road, south of Crossville. Officials hope an autopsy will reveal the person’s identity while investigators work to solve a puzzle of what happened.

Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is working with Cumberland Sheriff’s Office to solve the case. 13th Judicial District Attorney General Bryant Dunaway requested TBI’s assistance.

The case remains “active and ongoing,” said TBI in a press release.