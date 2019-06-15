Body found in the Holston River in Hawkins County Saturday

The TWRA and Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a body found floating in the Holston River in Hawkins County.

They are reporting that the body was located near the Christian’s Bend boat ramp and that the body appears to have been in the water for quite some time.

The Hawkins County Rescue Squad along with TWRA and HCSO are jointly investigating this as it is undetermined if this is boating related.

The male victim was not wearing a life jacket.

This incident continues to be under investigation and we will update you as we learn more.