ATHENS, Tenn. (WATE) — An investigation is underway in McMinn County after a body was found in a wooded area on Monday, according to the Athens Police Department.

A news release posted on the police department’s social media states that on Monday, June 19 around 2:40 p.m. officers responded to a wooded area at the corner of Decatur Pike and Clark Street for a report of a possible deceased person.

Arriving officers found what the news release describes as “a white male subject …lying in the woods who was confirmed to be deceased.” The scene was investigated and the medical examiner’s office also responded. The man’s body was taken to the medical examiner’s office.

The man’s identity and cause of death are undetermined at this time, APD stated.

The Tennessee Department of Health lists which medical examiner’s offices service specific counties within the state; McMinn County falls under the 10th Judicial District and the forensic center that will perform the autopsy services is located in Knoxville.