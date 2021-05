KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The body of an older Caucasian man was found near a conveniene store Thursday morning in Sweetwater.

According to the Sweetwater Police Department, officers responded to a call around 11:15 a.m. at TJ’s Food Mart, 1105 N. Main St. The caller showed the officers to a small wooded area near the store where the body was found.

The body was taken to the Regional Forensic Center for autopsy and identification.