Body recovered Saturday morning by Volunteers searching for missing man

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Knox County Sheriff’s Office were called to Beaver Creek after Volunteers found a body on Saturday.

KCSO was dispatched to the scene around 12:20 p.m. after volunteers were floating Beaver Creek as they were searching for missing Halls man, Jack Harrison.

Sheriff Spangler was on scene and confirmed that KCSO’s Dive Team recovered a male body and transported to the Knox County Forensics Center for identification.

This is an ongoing investigation and we will update when more information is available.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter