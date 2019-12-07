Body recovered Saturday morning by Volunteers searching for missing man

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Knox County Sheriff’s Office were called to Beaver Creek after Volunteers found a body on Saturday.

KCSO was dispatched to the scene around 12:20 p.m. after volunteers were floating Beaver Creek as they were searching for missing Halls man, Jack Harrison.

Sheriff Spangler was on scene and confirmed that KCSO’s Dive Team recovered a male body and transported to the Knox County Forensics Center for identification.

This is an ongoing investigation and we will update when more information is available.