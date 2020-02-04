Border patrol agents arrest man wanted for child rape in Tennessee

DEL RIO, Texas (WKRN/WATE) — U.S. Border Patrol agents have arrested a man wanted on multiple charges in Tennessee.

According to a news release from U.S. Customs and Border Protection, agents conducting checkpoint operations near Comstock Station Friday detained a 51-year-old United States citizen with an outstanding warrant out of Knox County, Tennessee for failure to appear for felony rape of a child and aggravated sexual battery.

According to the incident report obtained by WATE 6 On Your Side, on January 30, a Sergeant with the Val Verde County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Border Patrol Checkpoint in Val Verde County Texas for a suspect with an active warrant.

Upon arrival, the suspect, Erik Courtney Lehto had an active warrant out of Knoxville, Tenn. for Failure to Appear original charge, Rape of a Child and Sexual Battery.

Lehto was made aware of the outstanding warrant and his vehicle was then towed by Del Rio Towing.

He will eventually be transported to Tennessee.