Boy Scout installing emergency locator signs to make Knoxville’s greenways safer

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A local Boy Scout has a plan to make Knoxville’s greenways a little safer.

Harrison Masters wants to install a series of emergency response locator signs, starting with the Concord Park trails.

This as a part of his Eagle Scout project.

Masters is working with Knox County Parks and Recreation to place 30-40 markers along the trail to help emergency responders quickly find people who might need medical assistance.

The scout hopes to finish fundraising efforts by the end of this month, before printing the signs and hopefully putting them all in place by the end of September.

