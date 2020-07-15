Boys and Girls Club member tests positive for COVID-19, causes temporary closure

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Boys and Girls Clubs of Dumplin Valley confirm one of their clubs will be temporarily closed after a member tested positive for COVID-19.

Officials say that a member of the Newport Club tested positive Tuesday night, prompting the club to close for the next three days, and will reopen next Monday.

All staff members are being tested for COVID-19 Wednesday. Staff at all clubs are required to wear a mask on-site, while club members are being encouraged to follow suit.

“Safety is our number one priority, like I said, and we just want the community of Newport that we will be there. We’ll be back open on Monday and we’ll continue to serve kids the best we can.”

Executive Director Josh Yarbrough

The Boys and Girls Club joined in the call for people to remember those core actions: Washing hands, wearing masks and social distancing.

CORONAVIRUS NEWS:

