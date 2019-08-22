Brake fluid, ‘white fuzzy substance’ among violations for lowest-scoring failed inspection of the year

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – On inspection reports, risk factor violations are those that could potentially cause foodborne illness.

There were several of them marked at the lowest-scoring restaurant this week. A Japanese steakhouse scored the lowest health inspection grade of the week – but it’s also the worst health score recorded in more than a year.

Koto 2, 409 E. Morris Blvd., Morristown – Grade: 54

The grade is a 54 at Koto 2, Japanese Steakhouse, 409 East Morris Blvd, in Morristown. That’s a failing grade. A score below 70 is considered “unsanitary” by the health department.

With that failing grade, there are 10 critical violations checked off in the state health inspection report. Among them are 59 items for which the manager has to prepare.

It turned out the restaurant supervisor was not prepared, the manager couldn’t answer questions about the state health rules.

The person in charge is supposed to have a general knowledge and pass that information on to employees.

An employee was observed taking dirty dishes from the dining room, then that same worker picked up and handled clean plates, but did not wash their hands as required by the health rules.

The cook was observed drinking from an uncovered cup while working on the cook line.You might do that at home, but at restaurant kitchens, a top or lid is required on all cups and so is a straw, that’s to prevent the contents from accidentally splashing onto your food.

Here are other critical violations. Clean utensils were found stored in a dirty pan and other clean utensils were found wedged behind a dirty sink.

When he checked a shelf, the inspector found brake fluid and Listerine stored on the shelf with chop sticks and forks. No explanation why brake fluid was in the kitchen.

In the walk-in cooler, cucumbers were found stored on the floor, they belonged up on shelves. But the shelves in the cooler were covered with “food debris” as well as a “fuzzy white substance,” according to the health report.

Finally, the walls in the kitchen had food debris on them. Now, Koto 2 will be reinspected soon.

Top Scores of the Week