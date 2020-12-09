‘Brand It Blue’ mobile food pantry going on Wednesday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A local group has a holiday mission and needs your help to make it happen.

Join Second Harvest Food Bank of East Tennessee and Express Employment Professionals of Knoxville for “Brand It Blue” day on Wednesday.

The mobile food pantry is happening from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at three separate locations.

The Knoxville location is in the Rothchild’s parking lot on Kingston Pike.

In Roane County, head to the Express parking lot on North Gateway Avenue in Rockwood.

In Anderson County baskets will be given out at Jaycee Park on Nave Street in Clinton.

We’re told each family will receive one basket.