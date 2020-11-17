TBI reports previously missing 9-year-old from Cheatham County has been found safe

TENNESSEE (WATE) — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation reported Tuesday afternoon that 9-year-old Jordan Gorman had been found safe.

Searchers are calling it a miracle, but Jordan is now warming up in a command center set up at the search site near the boy’s home in Ashland City.

TBI released a picture of Jordan Gorman and says the 9-year-old, besides being cold and hungry, is in good spirits.

Cold and hungry, but otherwise in pretty good spirits!



Good to see you, Jordan! ❤️#TNAMBERAlert pic.twitter.com/SLEVH8EIZE — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) November 17, 2020

The discovery is especially amazing considering the cold temperatures over the past two nights, and Jordan was apparently out in rugged woods without shoes or socks. Both the sheriff and a TBI spokesperson speculated that they couldn’t have survived this ordeal.

The TBI also released a picture of the creekbed where the 9-year-old was found, around 3/4 of a mile away from his home. Jordan told agents that he had found a blue tarp and made himself a shelter where rescuers found him Tuesday afternoon.

“Next thing you know Matt here did make contact with Jordan. Kinda spooked him a little bit, but that’s a good spook. We found him and we’re happy to help you guys out, to help everybody out and the family. He had a good little ride on the four-wheeler back in so he was very happy.” One of the three rescuers from Kentucky that found Jordan

TBI and the sheriff’s office say at some point they will look into exactly what happened over the time that Jordan was missing.

Right now, the priority is to get him some food and reunite him with his parents.