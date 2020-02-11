Bride-to-be impacted by Noah’s Closure — Local wedding venue owners step in to help save her big day

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE)– Brides across the country are scrambling to find a new wedding venue after the abrupt nationwide closure of Noah’s Event Venue.

Chelsey Ekridge and her fiance Daniel Brown were scheduled to get married on May 23, 2020. They had already given over $4,000 to Noah’s Event Venue and only had two payments left.

When Noah’s abruptly closed on Thursday due to bankruptcy, Chelsey was devastated.

“I’m like surely not. I just talked to them like a week ago. Surely not,” Chelsey said.

She says she was completely blindsided. She tells us she did not – and still has not – received any kind of correspondence about the closure.

“I’ve already sunk so much money into this venue thinking I was gonna have my dream wedding and now I’m not. I don’t know at this point,” Chelsey said.

She first learned the news from social media. She didn’t think it was true, so she drove to the venue to see for herself. Her worst nightmare was coming true. The doors were closed, the lights were off and no one was answering the phones.

Chelsey tells us she didn’t know what to do. She’s a single mother and she and her fiance worked hard to save that money.

Local couple wants to help

Suzanne and Charlie Saah saw the stories online about Noah’s and wanted to help East Tennessee brides get their big day back on track.

“I started thinking, oh my goodness, there’s probably gonna be a lot of brides going through this crazy time right now. And we need to somehow reach out to these ladies and help them out,” said Suzanne Saah.

They own a wedding venue space — Julianna’s Event Venue Estate — formerly known as The Stables at Hunter Valley Farms.

The space is perfect for weddings, has a large indoor reception area, outdoor ceremony space and even a suite for couples to stay in after the wedding. The location is just a two-minute drive from Northshore Drive, making it easy to get back to the city while still giving a rustic, country feel.

The Saah’s are already successful business owners in the Knoxville area and are pursuing this as their latest venture. They are passionate about the wedding business, planning 3 weddings in the last year for their own children.

“I can’t imagine just someone pulling the rug out from under us and saying I’m sorry, everything that you’ve planned, everything that you’ve put deposits on, you’re not going to be able to come here,” Suzanne said.

When they saw the news about the closure of Noah’s they started upgrades on their space to get it ready for brides that may need a last-minute venue. They promise affordable prices, a newly renovated space, and beautiful scenery.

Happily Ever After

After meeting Chelsey and hearing her story, the Saah’s decided to do something special for her and Daniel. They will allow Chelsey and Daniel to have their wedding at their venue free of charge.

There are still a lot of small details to work out for the big day, but Chelsey and Daniel have one less thing to worry about with a new venue in place.

Next steps

According to the Better Business Bureau, people with a monetary claim against NOAH, which includes couples who booked the venue, are advised to obtain a proof of claim form from the U.S. Bankruptcy Court and submit it to the U.S. Bankruptcy Court, District of Utah, 350 Main Street #301, Salt Lake City, Utah, 84101. Case number 19-23840 should be included on the form.

All customers, including brides-to-be, will be sent notifications as soon as possible. Employees were also notified of the closure through a letter.