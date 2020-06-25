Budget amendment to give 820 KCSO deputies a $1,500 bonus after county commission vote

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – On Wednesday night, the Knox County Commission voted to amend the Fiscal Year 2020-2021 budget proposal by $1 million to give 820 Knox County Sheriff’s Office deputies a $1,500 bonus that will be paid out in early December.

This increase is said to be offset by drawing out of the unassigned fund balance, according to the Knox County Mayor’s office.

Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs released a statement Wednesday night in response to the amendment:

“Hopefully we will have the money to fund this change. I have no plans to veto it. It wasn’t a secret the budget we presented was an ugly one. There was a lot we wanted to do that we just couldn’t. I too am frustrated that a lot of important projects had to be set aside. I’m frustrated that we can’t provide raises to our teachers and every single county employee who has been making personal sacrifices throughout this pandemic. Raising taxes would certainly be a way to alleviate those frustrations, but I said that I wouldn’t do that, and I won’t. It isn’t the time to ask taxpayers—many of whom are struggling themselves—to give the government more money. We were clear that our proposal was, and still is, a working document. I am hopeful that we can continue having productive conversations and, if conditions improve, find the funds to give all our employees raises, but also make sure we are completing projects that benefit our taxpayers. It is our responsibility to conservatively utilize taxpayer dollars while still providing the service our community has come to expect. I am just not comfortable with making promises now on an uncertain future.”

As of June 24, there have not been any other changes made to the proposed budget.

LATEST STORIES: