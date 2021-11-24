KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Can’t make it to Gatlinburg’s Fantasy of Lights Christmas Parade to see some world-famous horses? Fear not, because the Budweiser Clydesdales will be in attendance to kick off the World’s Fair 40th Anniversary Celebration.

On Sunday, Dec. 5, Visit Knoxville along with the City of Knoxville and Knox County will be kicking off the celebration from 12:30-3:30 p.m. Find them on the Festival Lawn at World’s Fair Park.

(Photo via Visit Knoxville)

(Photo via Visit Knoxville)

Schedule for Sunday:

12:30-1:30 p.m. — Hitching of the Horses

— Hitching of the Horses 1:15 p.m. — Press Event begins Visit Knoxville President Kim Bumpas and City of Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon to announce official celebration timeline and highlights. Unveiling of the 40th anniversary logo.

— Press Event begins 1:30-3:30 p.m. — Photo opportunity with Clydesdales