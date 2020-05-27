Buffalo shot and killed in Seymour, deputies investigating

SEYMOUR, Tenn. (WATE) – An investigation by the Sevier County Sheriff’s Office is underway after a buffalo was shot and killed in Seymour.

Sevier County deputies responded to a property on Dinkins Road around 9 a.m. Monday. The victim stated someone had shot his buffalo and tried to cut its head off.

Neighbors reported seeing someone driving a black Toyota in an out of the are and parked in the same area where the buffalo was shot. Neighbors also reported hearing a loud gunshot Sunday morning around 4:36 a.m.

The victim said he last saw both of the buffalo in the field on Friday, May 22. This is a developing story and we’ll continue to update the details as they become available.