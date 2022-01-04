KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knox County first responders worked a crash involving a school bus Tuesday morning just as students were returning to school from winter break, but no students were aboard the bus according to dispatch.
Units responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Hardin Valley Road and the Pellissippi Parkway around 7 a.m.
Reports indicate the bus crash caused delays in service for students waiting to be picked up. No further details were yet available.
