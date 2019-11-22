Busiest Thanksgiving ever for air travel according to McGhee Tyson Airport

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – McGhee Tyson Airport reporting that this Thanksgiving will be the busiest ever for air travel, according to Airlines for America.

The Metropolitan Knoxville Airport Authority (MKAA) reporting they’ve seen a 17% increase in passengers this year; also, compared to last November, McGhee Tyson has a 15% increase in the number of seats available (due to increased number in flights and destinations).

Busiest days of travel:

Tuesday, Nov. 26

Wednesday, Nov. 27

Saturday, Nov. 30

Sunday, Dec. 1

Monday, Dec. 2

How will MKAA and TSA help combat the long lines?

To help with the long lines anticipated during holiday travel at the TSA Security Checkpoint, MKAA and TSA have constructed a fourth lane at the checkpoint. This lane will be open during peak times to help reduce wait times.

What about parking?

MKAA has proactively added additional economy lot parking spaces to accommodate travelers in anticipation that parking will be sparse during peak times.

Helpful tip:

MKAA saying that travelers should arrive to the airport at least two hours before their flight in order to find parking, get through the TSA Security Checkpoint and to your gate in plenty of time.