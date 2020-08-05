Cades Cove Loop Lope race going on despite COVID-19 pandemic

TOWNSEND, Tenn. (WATE) – The annual Cades Cove Loop Lope is going on as planned this year, with a few extra precautions in place.

Friends of the Smokies made that announcement Wednesday morning.

Only 750 people will be allowed to sign up for the in-person 5K and 10K this year. Organizers shared they plan to follow CDC guidelines to avoid the spread of COVID-19. There will also be a virtual race option available.

Registration opens at 10 a.m. Thursday on looplope.org.

That race is Nov. 8 and all the proceeds from the race will go towards the Great Smoky Mountains National Park.

