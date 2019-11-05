“Camp in the Community” Trailers stolen

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Three trailers packed full of supplies, valued around $60,000, were stolen from a Maryville nonprofit.

These trailers were full of recreation equipment and games for “Camp in the Community.”

It’s a mobile day camp opportunity for lower income communities, giving kids the summer camp experience without the cost of a normal camp.

They serve around 1,000 kids every summer, and now all of their supplies are gone.

“Camp in the Community,” starts back up in June; in order to make up for some of those stolen products, they are setting up a wishlist on their website.

If you’re able to help out head to campinthecommunity.org/wishlist.