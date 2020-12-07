Campbell County boy’s birthday celebrated with the help of friendly law enforcement

Local law enforcement helps celebrate Campbell County boy’s birthday over the weekend (Campbell County Sheriff’s Office)

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — It’s no fun being quarantined on your birthday, but one little boy in Campbell County was in for a fun surprise over the weekend, thanks to local law enforcement.

You don’t usually want to the be the reason of police sirens wailing, but over the weekend they went off in celebration of a young birthday boy.

A whole line of cruisers with the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office, Caryville Police Department, Jacksboro Police Department and the Lafollette Fire Department drove by the young boy’s home.

Many also dropped off balloons and presents in hopes to turn a 2020 birthday into something positive he’ll never forget.

