Campbell County father arrested for allegedly shooting his girlfriend’s son after an argument

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) – Campbell County Sheriff’s Office investigating a shooting Tuesday evening in the Davis Creek area around 5:45 p.m.

According to CCSO, an argument between a father and his girlfriend’s son went from verbal to physical and then the father shot him with a 20 gauge shotgun in his lower body.

The victim was transported to UT Medical Center for treatment.

The father, Jack Marlow, was taken into custody without incident and charged with aggravated assault.

The victim left the scene and went to a neighbors house where the initial 911 call came from.