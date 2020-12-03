Campbell County Schools switch to virtual learning until Jan. 5

JACKSBORO, Tenn. (WATE) – Campbell County Schools is switching to virtual learning next week due to a rise in COVID-19 cases.

The district said principals and teachers will send home everything students will need during this switch to distance learning.

School Director Jennifer Fields said the change is due to an increase in the number of students, teachers and other school staff with COVID-19.

The change begins on Monday, Dec. 7. Students will remain in virtual learning until Jan. 5, when campuses will reopen to students. Campbell County Schools said they hope this will give everyone time to quarantine and recover.