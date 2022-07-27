JELLICO, Tenn. (WATE) — Campbell County Sherrif’s Office say they recovered over $36,000 of stolen property from a Jellico house Monday, July 25.

The sheriff’s office shared on Facebook that they searched the residence located on Poplar Avenue. Police say the house belongs to Dustin Omar Louden and Sarah Rashay Sutton.

During the search, police claim to have found more than $36,000 of stolen property like handguns, a rifle and a large amount of drugs.

The drugs included heroin, meth, methadone, morphine, suboxone, clonazepam, alprazolam, gabapentin and marijuana. Police said they also found digital scales, glass pipes and syringes.

Police added that a young child was safely removed from the home where the the items were located.

“We are working hard to get drugs off of our streets and will fight to get every stolen item back to its owners,” Sheriff Robbie Goins said. “It’s heartbreaking when we find a young kid subjected to this type of life. We will be working hard to guarantee that the child is never forced to live in a drug home again.”

According to the Facebook post, Louden and Sutton were each charged with more than a dozen crimes, including child abuse and possession of schedule I, II, III, IV, V, and VI controlled substances.

Further charges are pending for this case.