Campbell County Sheriff’s Office arrest man for several drug charges after executing search warrant

JACKSBORO, Tenn. (WATE) – Campbell County Sheriff’s Office reports they’ve arrested and charged a Jacksboro man after an executed search warrant finds heroin, marijuana, money, and drug paraphernalia in his home.

CCSO says they executed a narcotics search warrant at 34-year-old Kevin Allen Grabow’s residence in Jacksboro.

CCSO, along with the Jacksboro Police Department had previously made several buys of schedule I controlled substances from Grabow’s residence prior to the execution of the warrant.

Investigators arrested Grabow after executing the search warrant on Thursday, May 14, and charged him with sell and delivery of a schedule I and VI controlled substance, possession of a schedule VI and possession of drug paraphernalia.

“Investigators close to the case say that based on evidence recovered during the execution of this warrant, further arrests are likely. Sheriff’s office investigators along with Detectives with the Jacksboro Police Department conducted surveillance on the Grabow residence for months and eventually were able to secure evidence of the suspected narcotics sells from the home. The six-month-long investigation was initiated after the Sheriff’s Office received several neighborhood complaints and was dispatched to the residence numerous times to respond to multiple overdose victims.” CCSO – Facebook post

